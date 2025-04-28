Screws "possibly" from the bomb that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia were found lodged in the body of the car where the journalist was murdered, a jury was told on Monday.

The detail emerged in the testimony of two police constables who exhibited photos of the blown-up car and explained it took them three days to extract all the evidence from the Peugeot 108.

Clinton Vella and Darren Debattista, who formed part of the Scene of Crime Officers team, explained that on November 15, 2017, they went to the police compound in St Andrew’s to take samples from the vehicle.

The trial by jury of brothers Adrian and Robert Agius, better known as Ta’ Maksar, George Degiorgio (iċ-Ċiniż) and Jamie Vella entered its fourth day on Monday.

Degiorgio and Vella are accused of murdering lawyer Carmel Chircop and being in possession of weapons when the lawyer was shot dead in 2015. They are also accused of carrying weapons without a licence. The Agius brothers are accused of complicity in that murder.

Robert Agius and Jamie Vella are separately accused of complicity in Caruana Galizia’s murder and being in possession of illegal explosives.

They are all denying the charges.

Degiorgio has already been tried separately in connection with the journalist’s assassination and pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison, along with his brother, Alfred Degiorgio.

On Monday, the officer said the process of extracting evidence from the blown-up car took three days. The evidence was handed over to the court-appointed Exhibits Officer, Patrick Grech.

The SOCOs noted that the Dutch expert from the Netherlands Forensic Institute (NFI) would identify material which seemed extraneous to the vehicle for further testing.

The jurors were shown images of the vehicle at the St Andrew’s compound, with the constables zooming in on the vehicle’s door and the car’s ceiling.

The forensic experts sifted through the material for possible foreign material which may have come from the blast.

On the vehicle, the found screws which were possibly part of the bomb, they explained.

The two constables were later joined by Police Sergeant Patrick Grech, who told the jurors that after the exhibits were collected and taken to the police’s forensic laboratory, the Dutch expert would indicate which exhibits probably need further testing.

Grech also explained the method adopted in sealing the evidence once samples were taken out.

Prosecutors Godwin Cini, Danika Vella and Anthony Vella are prosecuting on behalf of the AG Office.

Lawyer Nicholas Mifsud is assisting Adrian Agius.

Lawyers Ishmael Psaila and Amadeus Cachia are assisting Jamie Vella.

Lawyers Alfred Abela and René Darmanin are assisting Robert Agius.

Lawyers Noel Bianco and Leslie Cuschieri are assisting George Degiorgio.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia is assisting the Caruana Galizia family.

Lawyer Vince Galea is assisting the Chircop family.