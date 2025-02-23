Seafood Street Food, an innovative casual dining destination on Msida Road, Gżira, has launched a new menu, combining fresh and sustainable high-quality seafood with street food creativity.

Highlights include flavourful ramens, vibrant poke bowls, crispy tacos, signature rosette and brioche burgers, alongside fresh salads and grills.

Crowd favourites like the soft-shell crab burger show the unique fusion of premium seafood with street food flair.

“We’re excited to introduce these new flavours to our menu,” Adam Demanuele, founder of Seafood Street Food, said.

“Our goal has always been to make seafood more approachable while maintaining the highest quality standards. The new menu reflects this philosophy perfectly.”

The menu features innovative bundle options perfect for any gathering. Working professionals can enjoy quick lunch options under €15, while the bundle selections cater to office celebrations and team lunches with variety and value.

Customers can enjoy their meals through Bolt Food delivery service or receive a 10% discount on takeaway orders by calling +356 9990 4888.

The restaurant welcomes diners on Monday from 5 to 10pm, Tuesday to Saturday from 11am to 10pm, and on Sunday from 11am to 3pm.

For more information about Seafood Street Food’s new menu and offerings, visit www.seafoodstreetfood.mt or follow @streetfood.malta on Instagram for all updates and special offers.