A group of 18 divers have been recovered from the sea following an incident during strong winds off Ċirkewwa, with one person feared dead.

It is understood all the divers have been now been accounted for and that the victim was a Spanish national.

In a statement, the government said the incident took place near Ċirkewwa Rożi dive site.

"The Armed Forces of Malta has a number of sea and air assets in the area, and have thus far coordinated the recovery of 18 divers," it said.

It is not clear whether the divers were in the sea at the time of the incident or whether a boat capsized near the popular dive site.

The civil protection department and the armed forces were involved in a search operation, with a helicopter and drone being used.

Four ambulances were on site to take the divers to Mater Dei hospital however it is understood that the 17 survivors are not in a critical condition.

At least one person was given CPR at the scene while three others were given medical attention.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said that "groups of divers were in difficulty" following an incident.

It was reported at about 1.30pm during a yellow weather warning from the Met Office of a strong force six southwest wind reaching gusts of force nine over exposed areas.

Gozo Channel ferries had stopped operating as the search operation continues and cars began queuing at the ferry terminal. However they began operating again at around 3.30pm.

The Rożi dive site is one of the most popular dive sites because it can be used by divers of all abilities and is accessible from the shore near the ferry terminal.

Gozo based dive shops usually go there by boat and anchor on the Cirkewwa reef.

First level divers can dive off the reef while the wreck of an old British tugboat, the MV Rożi, lies west of the reef and is used by more qualified divers.

