Following the success of last year’s children’s art competition, which received a total of 489 entries, Frank Salt Real Estate has launched a second edition of the competition. This year’s theme is designed to inspire creativity while celebrating the beauty of Maltese heritage.

The competition is open to all state, Church and independent schools, as well as summer schools and art clubs. It is divided into five categories: ages 5 to 7 years, 8 to 10 years, 11 to 13 years, 14 to 16 years, and 17 to 19 years. The top three entries in each category will win cash prizes, and the top 10 entries in each category will receive certificates of participation.

Participants are invited to create artworks that showcase the unique aspects of Maltese heritage. From traditional architecture and historic landmarks to intricate lacework and iconic balconies, students are encouraged to explore and depict the elements that make Malta so special.

Submissions can be in any traditional art media, including drawings, paintings, cartoons, doodles and sketches using pencils, crayons, acrylics, oils, watercolors, ink and mixed media. Digital media entries are also welcome but must be accompanied by hand-drawn sketches. Each participant can submit up to three entries. The deadline for submissions is August 31, and winners will be announced at the end of September.

For more information, visit www.franksalt.com.mt/MyHeritage.