A second man is due to be taken to court on Sunday to face charges over a series of daring thefts in the summer of 2023 when some €180,000 worth of mobile phones were stolen.

At the time a gang forced open and burgled five electronics shops, emptying their shelves in seconds. Four men were believed to be involved,

Times of Malta had published CCTV video of one of the thefts.

A Romanian man was arraigned in January 2025 after having been extradited from Romania.

The second Romanian man, 34, was extradited on Saturday and brought to Malta on the strength of a European Arrest Warrant. He will appear before Magistrate Charmaine Galea later on Sunday.