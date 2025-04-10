The police on Thursday arraigned a second man in connection with the discovery of 41 cannabis plants found in a garage in Żurrieq.

Jamie Farrugia, 41, from Żebbuġ, appeared before Magistrate Victor G Axiak, where he was accused of cultivating cannabis in circumstances denoting that it was not for personal use.

He was also accused of trafficking the drug and of being in possession of cannabis in circumstances which denoted it was not for personal use.

The man was also charged with criminal association.

He pleaded not guilty.

The court heard that the police placed a garage on Triq il-Belt Valletta in Żurrieq under surveillance before they moved in to search the property.

The property had been flagged due to suspicious activity associated with drug trafficking. Police inspector Mark Mercieca explained that several people would go in and out of the garage for some time during the day.

On April 2, the police entered the garage, which is more like a warehouse, and arrested a man from Balzan who cannot be named by court order. He was subsequently arraigned in court and denied the charges.

Inside the garage, the police found 41 cannabis plants ready to be harvested, and other drug paraphernalia.

They also found personal documents belonging to third parties, including passports, mobile phones, and a laptop.

Among these documents, they found some which pertained to Farrugia. They also found receipts for irrigation pipes and electronic devices used in the cultivation of cannabis.

Farrugia was arrested along with two other people who have not yet been arraigned.

Defence lawyer José Herrera asked whether an inquiry had been launched to look into the case, to which Mercieca replied in the affirmative adding that documents relating to Farrugia’s arrest had been included in the inquiry.

Herrera requested bail on behalf of his client.

The police inspector objected, highlighting the nature of the charges brought against Farrugia and that the proceedings were still at an early stage.

The police were still investigating the case, and until Wednesday, they had arrested a total of four individuals: two were arraigned and two were out on police bail pending DNA results.

The police also identified other individuals who have not yet been arrested.

“Here we are talking about a group of people who were planning to cultivate and traffic cannabis,” Mercieca said, adding that there were civilian witnesses who have not yet testified.

Herrera counterargued that the man has a clean criminal record and is also a father of two children.

He insisted that there was an inquiry underway where evidence would be preserved.

The defence lawyer argued that his client was to be presumed innocent until proven guilty, and in this case, the charges were for cannabis. He observed that the law allows individuals to cultivate a “small number” of cannabis plants.

After hearing the submissions, the court denied the man bail.

Lawyer Julian Scicluna prosecuted on behalf of the Attorney General’s Office, assisted by police inspector Mark Mercieca.

Lawyers José Herrera, Martina Herrera and Alex Scerri Herrera appeared for the accused.