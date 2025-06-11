Another turtle nest- the second one this summer- was discovered at Għadira Bay, two days after the first nest was spotted at Ġnejna Bay.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) said that after the turtle nest was reported, ERA and Nature Trust went straight to the site to protect the area.

Beachgoers are being urged to act responsibly as excessive noise, trampling and light close to the nesting area might pose a threat to eggs and any hatchlings.

Volunteers will also be required by Nature Trust during the nesting period to help with monitoring and other tasks related to this turtle nest. Those who wish to volunteer may send an email on turtle.naturetrust@gmail.com.

Last year, Malta recorded 406 hatchlings from eight nests.

The public is urged to immediately report any sightings or turtle activity to ERA over the phone (2292 3500) or through its customer care system, or directly to NTM (9999 9505),” highlighted ERA in its statement.

The news comes two days after the first nesting site of this season was spotted at Ġnejna Bay.