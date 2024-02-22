MALTA 2

Sultana 54

Bugeja 58

FAROE ISLANDS 0

MALTA

J. Xuereb; A. Said, V. Rapa (81 J. Dimech), S. Farrugia, R. Cuschieri, A. Sultana (89 Y. Carella), M. Farrugia, S. Zammit, C. Zammit, B. Borg (81 V. Mifsud), H. Bugeja (89 J. Flask).

FAROE ISLANDS

O. Joensen; R. Birita, S. Christiansen, H. Sevdal (66 R. Benbakoura), A. Johannsen (66 F. Klementsen), K. Eyovor, H. Joensen, T. Mohr (46 O. Malena), S. Lamhauge, R. Jacobsen (66 M. Rasmusdottir), D. Hummeland (77 J. Torolvsdottir).

Referee: Martina Mollinaro.

Yellow card: Borg.

A vibrant Malta side launched their VisitMalta Women’s Trophy commitments with a well-deserved victory over the Faroe Islands at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

Manuela Tesse’s side put on a commanding performance which could have easily produced more goals than the two scored by Alishia Sultana and Haley Bugeja.

Ranked above the Faroes, Malta lived up to their expectations as favourites heading into this game, creating several chances throughout the 90 minutes.

For this game, Tesse was missing some key players including captain Emma Lipman, who might be available for Sunday’s game against Belarus.

