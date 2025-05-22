Maria Cauchi Delia, CEO of the Malta Institute of Accountants, speaks about why the MIA Biennial Conference 2025 is more than just a date in the diary, it’s a pivotal moment for Malta’s business and financial community.

The MIA Biennial Conference 2025 is a pivotal moment for Malta’s business and financial community.

From the evolving role of the accountancy profession to digital innovation and national competitiveness, this year’s agenda is designed to spark insight, action, and collaboration.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of the conversation shaping Malta’s future at the Hilton, St Julian's on May 30.