As of Tuesday, mixed waste will have to be disposed of in transparent black bags to make it easier for enforcement officials to check the content of bags without opening them.

Regulations that came into force last year ensure households and businesses separate waste in three different coloured bags: white for organic waste, grey or green for recyclable waste and black for other, mixed, waste.

Businesses caught disposing of waste inadequately are fined €75, while households €25. These fines double to €150 and €50 respectively if the individual is caught repeatedly disposing of waste inappropriately.

According to subsidiary legislation 549.40, mixed waste - which is collected on Tuesdays and Saturdays - will, as of July 1, have to be placed outdoors ready for collection in transparent black bags.

In a statement on Friday, the Environment and Resources Authority "encouraged" people to use see-through black bags when disposing of waste intended for black bags.

Black bags are intended for items that are not organic, recyclable, reusable, hazardous or medicinal.

ERA said it would allow a "transitional period" to help people get used to the mandatory use of see-through black bags, however, it did not specify when this grace period will be over.

People will still be able to buy regular black bags, however, they cannot be used to dispose of mixed waste.

The authority said that since the introduction of new regulations in 2023, including a waste collection schedule coordinated by regional councils and the mandatory waste separation enforced by ERA - there has been a 23% drop in mixed waste and a 35% increase in organic waste.

Graphic: ERA