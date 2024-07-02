Malta’s pavements were lined by a mix of transparent and opaque black garbage bags on Tuesday morning - the first day of new regulations on mixed waste disposal.

Mixed waste must now be disposed of in transparent black bags to make it easier for enforcement officials to check the content of bags without opening them.

Transparent bags make it easier for enforcement.

For now all black bags are being collected and no fines are being issued for using the wrong bag. The Environment and Resources Authority said it is allowing a "transition period" to help people get used to the mandatory use of see-through black bags.

When asked when this grace period will be over, a spokesperson said: no end date has been set for the time being.

The move follows regulations that came into force last year to ensure households and businesses separate waste in three different coloured bags: white for organic waste, grey or green for recyclable waste and black for other, mixed, waste.

Both transparent and opaque bags will be collected during the grace period.

Businesses caught disposing of waste inadequately are fined €75, while households €25. These fines double to €150 and €50 respectively if the individual is caught repeatedly disposing of waste inappropriately.

But the opaque black bags made it hard to know what was inside for enforcement purposes. According to subsidiary legislation 549.40 that came into force on July 1 mixed waste - which is collected on Tuesdays and Saturdays – will have to be placed outdoors ready for collection in transparent black bags.

Black bags are intended for items that are not organic, recyclable, reusable, hazardous or medicinal.

People will still be able to buy regular black bags, however, they cannot be used to dispose of mixed waste. The authority said that since the introduction of new regulations in 2023, including a waste collection schedule coordinated by regional councils and the mandatory waste separation enforced by ERA - there has been a 23% drop in mixed waste and a 35% increase in organic waste.