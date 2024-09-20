The government plans to extend a paid leave scheme meant for couples undergoing IVF treatment to the self-employed.

Prime Minister Robert Abela announced during a meeting with the Chamber of SMEs on Friday.

Abela was discussing how the government had sought to tackle the growing waiting list for free IVF treatment by off-loading the service to private clinics.

However, in doing so they encountered an anomaly from the self-employed who found it difficult to avail themselves of these services, as they do not have leave benefits due to the nature of their work.

Ablea said that the government planned to address this by extending the paid leave entitlement given to couples in employment who undergo IVF treatment.

He said that this would be paid out in the form of an incentive that is roughly equivalent to 100 hours of paid leave at minimum wage.

Presently, couples undergoing IVF while in employment are entitled to 100 hours of leave paid in full by their employer, irrespective of whether the treatment is sought locally or overseas.

If both prospective parents are employed, the person receiving the treatment shall be entitled to 60 hours of paid leave, while the other parent will be entitled to 40 hours.

If only one of the prospective parents is in employment, they are entitled to 60 hours if they are receiving the treatment themselves or 40 hours if they are not.

Abela said that this will similarly now apply to the self-employed in the same way.

According to the Department of Industrial and Employment Relations, couples shall be entitled to the full 100 hours of leave for up to a maximum of three processes.