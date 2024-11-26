Lenne Lillepuu, chairperson of the Board of the Estonian Mental Health Advocacy Association for Patients and their Families, will share her expertise and insights in a seminar on mental health on November 29.

The event aims to empower individuals with practical tools for self-assessment and to explore Estonia’s best practice approaches to mental healthcare, highlighting how these can be adapted and applied to improve mental health services globally.

Liisi Kruusimägi

Lillepuu is a prominent figure in the field of mental health advocacy and has a diverse background that includes nearly 20 years of international experience in advocating for human rights, particularly in the areas of women’s rights and mental health.

She will be accompanied by Liisi Kruusimägi, who is currently the CEO of Nordic Knowledge OÜ, a company dedicated to promoting mental health awareness and providing educational resources.

The seminar, held under the auspices of the ambassador of Malta to Finland and Estonia, Kenneth Vella, will take place at Dar il-Ħanin Samaritan in Santa Venera. For more information and registration, contact materbon@gmail.com.