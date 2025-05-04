The concluding seminar of this year’s Philosophy Research Seminars series will take place on May 5 with a talk examining the ethics and politics of AI.

The speaker for this seminar is Enrico Panai from the Emlyon Business School in Paris, France.

The seminar will touch on how the European Union promotes the use of standards in product regulation as part of its Better Regulation strategy, with this integration enhancing adaptability to market and technological changes while fostering harmonisation within the single market.

Harmonised standards provide a presumption of conformity with legislative requirements, offering an economical and secure route to compliance.

“Although these standards are voluntary – a point often emphasised to defend the system against criticisms – it remains a relatively weak argument,” says Panai. “In the realm of artificial intelligence, which introduces areas of high uncertainty, AI ethics emerges as a crucial tool to reduce such uncertainties.”

Panai is an AI Ethicist and Human Information Interaction Specialist who currently holds academic positions at Emlyon Business School (France) and at Milan’s ‘La Cattolica’ University (Italy).

He is the founder of the consultancy BeEthical.be, which works with large companies on AI and data ethics issues. He is a member of the French National Committee on AI, chair of AI-Enhanced Nudges and co-chair of the requirements on the competences of AI Ethicists at CEN CENELEC JTC21, the European body of standardisation.

He is also a fellow and elected member of the board of ForHumanity, an organisation dedicated to the development of Independent Audits for Artificial Intelligence. Since 2022, he is president of the Association of AI Ethicists.

The research seminar is taking place on May 5 at the University of Malta room CHBO-311 at 5.30pm. For further information please contact the Department’s Research Seminars series convenor, Prof. Jean-Paul De Lucca on jean-paul.delucca@um.edu.mt