The breast care team at Gozo General Hospital held a morning seminar, entitled ‘Empower Her Wellness’, at Queen Mary, University of London Malta Campus, Victoria.

The seminar, held to celebrate the power and beauty of women, was addressed by various speakers, including Louise Bliss, who spoke about bra wear, physiotherapist Lorna Cutajar who spoke on pelvic health, while Francesca Cassar and Samantha Debattista dicussed imperfections, and dietician Laura Zammit delved into nutrition.

Other speakers were Hannah Flynn, who spoke about a hair and scalp solution, and Sarah Doublet, who gave a presentation on make-up.

Hannah Flynn Make-up artist Sarah Doublet

All participants were given a certificate of attendance.

The event was sponsored by Queen Mary University of London Malta Campus, Savina Artisan Centre and Vichy Laboratories.

The breast care team organises monthly support breast cancer sessions. Those who would like to join the group are to contact breast care nurse Josianne Bicker on 7970 6505.