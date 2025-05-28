The Senglea Chapter, in collaboration with the Qala parish, will be organising a solemn celebration on May 29 to mark the 25th anniversary since the historic pilgrimage with Senglea’s miraculous effigy of Christ the Redeemer in Gozo.

The visit, which took place in the year 2000, left a profound spiritual impact on both the Gozitan and Maltese faithful. Mass will be celebrated at the Oratory of the Most Holy Crucifix in Senglea tomorrow at 6pm.

A new publication about the visit, titled Iż-żjara storika tar-Redentur tal-Isla, fil-Qala, Għawdex, will then be launched. It includes valuable material, photographs and testimonies documenting the pilgrimage, all collected by Mgr Carmelo Refalo.

The publication will be available for purchase from both the Senglea and the Qala parishes.

For more information and to view photographs related to the historic event, contact the Senglea parish office via e-mail at: parrocca.senglea@maltadiocese.org.