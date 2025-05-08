Robert Abela and Miriam Dalli on Wednesday inaugurated the restoration of Senglea gate and St Michael bastions, a project that cost €4.5million.

The project, led by the Grand Harbour Regeneration Corporation, included work on the iconic tower clock, the guard tower (gardjola), the paving of Pjazza Mitrovich and the creation of another public square.

Prime minister Abela said the project was another one in a chain of quality projects for the Cottonera.

The project, he added, had been carried out for the benefit of the Grand Harbour's community.

Environment minister Dalli said the new public space will soon be brought to life by the locals, referring to similar projects such as the Kalkara main square, Ġnien Villa Portelli, Ġnien fuq il-Glażiż, and Ġnien iċ-Ċkejken Ziam.

Meanwhile, GHRC's Gino Cauchi said that rooms "discovered" during works on the project were transformed into a day centre for elderly residents.

The centre will be run by the Senglea local council.