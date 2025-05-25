“Incarnationis Mysterium… Contemplating the mystery of the incarnation of the Son of God, the Church prepares to cross the threshold of the Third Millennium.” With these words, Pope St John Paul II initiated the Bull of Indiction of the Great Jubilee of the year 2000, addressed to all the faithful journeying towards the third millennium.

In that Ordinary Jubilee of the year 2000, we crossed the threshold of two millennia from the birth of Jesus Christ.

The jubilee we are currently celebrating, during this holy year 2025, is marked by a never-fading hope in God. It is a continuation of preceding celebrations of grace and a privileged opportunity for conversion and forgiveness.

The jubilee is, therefore, a special call to better understand the mystery of the Incarnation – God’s taking human nature upon himself. While everyone is invited to reflect on God, who is love, the jubilee leads to a spiritual renewal, whereby one seeks to have a personal encounter with Christ.

To help achieve the objectives of the jubilee of the year 2000, the devout statue of Jesus the Redeemer, venerated at Senglea, was taken on a pilgrimage to Gozo. This remarkable news was announced on Easter Sunday, April 23, 2000.

The initiative was approved by then archbishop Joseph Mercieca and Gozo bishop Nicholas Cauchi, who hoped the occasion would be an appropriate moment during which the Maltese could foster their love for Jesus and renew their faith.

The group of volunteers from Senglea and Qala.

In a circular letter read in all the parishes of Gozo, Mgr Cauchi wrote: “I also wish that your devotion towards the Redeemer is not just sentimental, but goes deeper and instils in you a genuine love for Christ, who redeemed us with his passion, death and resurrection. The signs of the Passion that Christ suffered need to remain imprinted in our hearts...

“Perhaps the time has come for us to understand that the memory of Christ’s Passion is closely linked with the devotion to Our Lady of Ta’ Pinu. In fact, she left us a message to pray to the hidden wound inflicted on Christ’s shoulder with the weight of the cross. During these dear days in which we have with us his hallowed statue, we need to recall this wound, along with the other five that Christ endured during his Passion.”

Describing the scene of Jesus, laden with the cross, on his way to Calvary, Luke the Evangelist wrote: “A large number of people followed him.” (Lk 23, 27)

This unique occurrence 25 years ago left an indelible mark

We saw these words come to life on May 29, 2000, when pilgrims from Senglea and several other parishes in Malta convened on the Gozo Channel ferry Ta’ Pinu. At around 4pm, the statue of the Redeemer was loaded and the trip to Gozo started. Leading the large group of devotees were Canon Carmel Refalo, archpriest of Qala, and Canon Vincent Cachia, archpriest of Senglea. During the crossing, prayers were recited and mass was celebrated.

The arrival of the statue of Jesus the Redeemer at Mġarr Harbour.

Approaching Gozo, a wonderful scene awaited the pilgrims. Several boats and ferries accompanied the Ta’ Pinu, which berthed at around 6pm. As soon as the statue of the Redeemer was carried out of the ferry, the gathering burst into applause while singing the official hymn of the Great Jubilee: “Glory to you, Christ Jesus, you will reign today and forever glory to you! You will soon come; you alone are our hope!”

For a multitude of Gozitans it was a dream come true. It was a longing arising from the fact that, over the years, thousands of Maltese, Gozitans and emigrants had contemplated and prayed to the Redeemer, and were favoured with many graces and blessings. It was an event that gratified everyone, especially those who, due to various circumstances, never had the opportunity to see the effigy at Senglea’s basilica.

From Mġarr Harbour, the crowd of devotees followed the statue of Jesus the Redeemer towards the village of Qala. The statue was then carried shoulder-high from the outskirts of the village. A national pilgrimage ensued, during which the Via Crucis was prayed with the help of meditations written by Pope John Paul II, and animated by the Marija Bambina Choir of Senglea parish and the St Joseph Choir of Qala parish.

Upon the arrival of the statue at St Joseph Square, it was placed on the church’s parvis. The presence of the spiritual leaders of the Maltese islands – Mgr Mercieca, Mgr Cauchi and Mgr Annetto Depasquale – attested to the unity of the ‘shepherds’ with their ‘flock’.

From left: Bishop Nicholas J. Cauchi, Archbishop Joseph Mercieca and Bishop Annetto Depasquale, together with a number of priests, leading the via crucis.

In his prayerful message, Mgr Mercieca expressed the hope that the experience would not just remain a historical memory but, above all, an exhortation for all present to be true Christians: “Thank you, O Jesus the Redeemer. We say thank you, for in this jubilee, you are giving us a special grace. You are telling us how much you really want us to be one with you.”

The jubilee prayer was then recited, followed by the renewal of baptismal vows and the sacramental blessing.

At dusk, the congregation continued its prayer-journey towards the beloved sanctuary of the Immaculate Conception in Qala, which coincidentally was celebrating the 50th anniversary of its consecration. The statue of Jesus the Redeemer was exposed to the public throughout the night.

The statue of Jesus the Redeemer at the sanctuary of the Immaculate Conception, Qala.

This revered site, which since ancient times has been a cradle of Marian devotion, welcomed pilgrims from every corner of the island. People from all walks of life flocked to the sanctuary in thanksgiving for graces received. Many young people, engaged couples, and families came in silence, in the hours of darkness, to pray, reflect and converse with God during a night of prayer until dawn.

Secondary students gathered at Qala parish church for a celebration of the Word of God.

On May 30, 2000, at 9.15am, a ‘walk of faith’ began from the sanctuary of the Immaculate Conception to Qala’s main square. There, Gozo’s primary schoolchildren greeted the statue of Jesus the Redeemer amid singing and prayer, while waving a hand-square with the Jubilee colours. During this joyful manifestation, the children also presented flowers along with personal messages to the Redeemer.

Part of the manifestation for primary schoolchildren where the jubilee colours stood out. The arrival of the statue of Jesus the Redeemer at Qala main square for the manifestation for primary schoolchildren.

The statue was then taken into the church, where secondary students held a celebration of the Word of God on the theme “Today I must stay at your house.” (Lk 19, 5). The students were also asked to write what they desired to say to Jesus. The sincerity and generosity in the heart of these young people was very evident.

In his suffering, and burdened by the cross, Jesus stays close to all. He is especially close to those going through suffering, the lonely, the sick at home or in hospital, the disabled, those who spend their days in wheelchairs.

During a special celebration for such people, held in the afternoon, a faithful prayer was uttered: “Jesus, help me, strengthen me with your love so I can bear the cross of my sufferings”.

These moments stand as powerful testimony to how deeply this statue inspires faith in the hearts of so many.

In the evening, the concluding mass, presided over by Mgr Cauchi, assisted by 75 priests and animated by the Magnificat Choir, also of Qala parish, was, for the large congregation present, a moment of joyful emotions. During his homily, bishop Cauchi emphasised that it is important for Christians to live their Christian commitment daily, and not just on some special occasion. He said those who think that life is just enjoyment are deceived.

“Jesus ascends to Calvary carrying the cross. For us all, even for contemporary men, he has a plan. Christ wanted to be human like us, and in so doing, he wanted to go through the experience of suffering.”

Despite living in an age weighed down by materialism and a fast-paced lifestyle, it’s clear that many people long to break free from the frustrations that distance them from what is truly right.

The entrance procession of the concluding Mass at Qala’s main square.

The presence of so many people was a powerful, living message: they long to heal the wounds and scars left by divisions of all kinds − within their families, their parishes and society at large. The presence of multitudes following Christ carrying the cross was nothing other than a silent sermon to the triumph of good will over the bad, of light over darkness.

There were children, young people and students, men, women with babies, elderly, sick and people with special needs, priests and consecrated souls.

But encounters with Christ occurred not just during prayer and in pilgrimage ‒ participants could especially meet Jesus in a personal and intimate way in the sacraments of Penance and Holy Communion.

Above all, people who had distanced themselves from Christ and his Church received the grace to come close and pray in silence. Meditating this miraculous image, they found the means that helped them lead a purposeful life.

Gozo bishop Nicholas Cauchi presiding over the concluding Mass.

This unique occurrence that we were lucky enough to experience 25 years ago left an indelible mark that is difficult to explain in words. Although the organisers strove to plan and prepare everything as best as they could, to achieve the utmost spiritual benefit, they still felt a stronger guiding hand… God’s inspiration.

Nonetheless, the mystery persists: why do public gatherings hail Jesus, the Redeemer of humanity? What are they asking for? What is hidden in their tears, in their heart and in the genuine look of so many who approach the sacraments through this statue?

The itinerary did not stop there. Our walk must continue, strengthened by the Word and the Eucharist.

The ultimate goal is that we manage to live a better relationship with God and among ourselves; and that we succeed in building a better society without injustices, discrimination and misdeeds.