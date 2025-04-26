Malta was among the 170 countries represented at the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome on Saturday.

A sizeable contingent of Maltese dignitaries, including President Myriam Spiteri Debono, Prime Minister Robert Abela, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech, and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, attended the ceremony at St Peter’s Square.

A crowd of some 400,000 mourners as well as world leaders, including US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, packed the square to pay tribute to Pope Francis, the Catholic Church's first Latin American leader, often described as the "pope among the people."

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, died on Monday at the age of 88. He led the Catholic Church for 12 years, during which he sought to transform it into a more open-minded and compassionate institution.

Reflecting on the historic event, Metsola told Times of Malta: “For me, His Holiness was more than a spiritual shepherd but a moral authority and guiding light.”

She continued: “I would say Pope Francis was, in every sense, The People’s Pope.”

European Parliament president Roberta Metsola sitting next to European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen at the funeral

Metsola described him as a “global voice for compassion, for humanity, for peace, and for those too often forgotten.”

Recalling her last meeting with Pope Francis, which lasted over 40 minutes, she said they discussed peace, the role of women in politics, her family, work-life balance, and his fond memories of visiting Malta, particularly his crossing to Gozo, among other topics.

She added that she believed Pope Francis would encourage younger generations not to give up on Europe. “He used to look at them and tell them to trust, and be tolerant to one another. And I think that is a message that we need to embrace, even if it is difficult, even if it is sometimes unpopular," she said. "I would rather stand for that, than for populist quick wins.”

Prime Minister Robert Abela speaking in St Peter's Square, Rome, after the funeral.

Prime Minister Robert Abela, also present at the funeral, spoke to Times of Malta about the emotion that filled St Peter’s Square.

“There was a sense of emotion that could be felt by the massive crowd which was present,” he said.

The Prime Minister said he was particularly impacted by the homily, which focused on themes of peace and war and highlighted how much the former pontiff had worked for peace.

He was especially struck by the message that, “we need to build bridges not walls.” He noted how the crowd erupted into applause at this remark, underlining how significant it was for all those present.

“We need to strengthen peace because war destroys our humanity,” Abela said.

He also reflected on the Pope’s enduring legacy: “Even though he is no longer with us on earth, his legacy will live on, particularly for those in positions like mine who are entrusted with running a country. We need to push that strong message forward in the weeks and months ahead.”

Abela noted that the world is currently in a sensitive time, and that it is crucial to implement Pope Francis’s teachings.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech snapped a selfie with former US president Joe Biden and his wife Jill before the funeral.

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech similarly described the funeral as a historic and emotional moment.

Speaking after attending the ceremony, Grech said: “It was not easy to experience a funeral, let alone the funeral of a Pope, but it created an opportunity for world leaders to come together.”

He praised Pope Francis as both a spiritual and global leader who had a profound impact on the world.

Grech noted that Pope Francis often broke protocol to reach out to the vulnerable and marginalised, living according to the Jesuit principles he embraced throughout his life.

“He was a Catholic pope, but he was also an international figure who influenced politics around the globe,” Grech said.

Noting that Pope Francis was not afraid to engage with political issues when necessary, Grech said he admired how the funeral brought together heads of state from around the world, united in their respect for the Pope’s role and legacy.

Malta's ambassador to the Vatican Frank Zammit

Malta’s Ambassador to the Vatican, Frank Zammit, also described the event as a historic moment.

“Today in St Peter’s there were representatives of 170 different countries. The world met in St Peter’s and thanked the Pope who did so much for the most vulnerable in society,” he said.

Zammit highlighted Pope Francis’s initiatives to support the vulnerable, including setting up a soup kitchen and a clinic for undocumented people.

He added that Malta contributed to these initiatives, providing medical machines and, this summer, human resources with Maltese medical students set to assist at the clinic.

“By doing this they will begin to sow the seed of mercy within them,” Zammit said.

Emma Borg is reporting from Rome