Boston Billups, 18, is the latest name to join the Malta national team ranks as the attacking midfielder will be part of the U-19’s selection for their friendly matches against Albania, scheduled for Wednesday evening and Friday.

Born in the United States, Billups is eligible to represent Malta although he does not rule out featuring for the United States in the future.

“Malta is a country that I am emotionally attached to, and I really like being part of its national team,” he told a Serbia’s MaxSport.

