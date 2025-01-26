The Serbian and Greek communities in Malta held separate protests in Valletta on Sunday, demanding justice for two railway incidents in their countries, which they blamed on corruption.

Between 200 and 300 Serbs gathered around the Tritons Fountain where they held a 15-minute silent protest to demand justice for 15 people who were killed when the canopy of a train station collapsed in Serbia two months ago.

The incident happened on November 1 at Novi Sad. The station had been renovated twice in recent years and the collapse has sparked a major political controversy with the Belgrade government accused of incompetence and corruption.

Emergency and rescue teams use heavy machinery to lift a concrete structure at the site where a concrete outdoor roof of a train station collapsed in the northern Serbian city of Novi Sad on November 1, 2024. AFP

Some of the Serbs who took part in the protest had their hands painted red. They held up Serbian flags and demanded justice for the victims.

The protest was held ahead of a major protest expected in Belgrade on Monday.

“Corruption Kills. Their hands are bloody,” one sign read. “We want justice everywhere,” another sign read in Maltese.

A sign that reads "We want justice everywhere" in Maltese. Photo: Marc Galdes

The 15 minutes of silence began at 11:52 am, the exact time that the train station collapsed.

“We do not want to forget the innocent victims... What we ask for is basic human rights,” protester Ivan Ivanoski said.

Ivanoski said that everyone in Malta could recognise that corruption kills and that there was an urgent need for greater accountability. Ivanoski added that many people who attended the protest had families back home who were still in danger and were still suffering.

“We are so proud at the same time. This generation is amazing. They are united,” Ivanoski said.

Protesters holding up Serbian flags and showing their red hands. Photo: Marc Galdes

Why are they protesting?

The tragedy has led to several student-led protests and vigils in Serbia, where thousands of people sit in silence for 15 minutes in remembrance of the victims.

Protestors have also taken to the streets of Serbia blaming the collapse on rampant corruption that led to shoddy renovation work on the train station.

The companies involved and the Serbian government have both said that the canopy was not part of the renovation work.

So far, 13 people have been charged, including former Infrastructure Minister Goran Vesic.

“Our goal is to help establish the rule of law and institutions that act impartially, legally, and in the public interest,” protestors in Serbia have said.

They are demanding the publication of all documentation relating to renovation works, the prosecution of the people involved, the dismissal of charges against students who were detained during protests, and a 20% increase in the budget for higher education.

Demonstrators march in central Belgrade on January 24, 2025, after student protest organisers called for a general strike over the fatal collapse of a train station roof in November. AFP

Greeks protest over crash that left 57 dead

In a separate protest, also in Valletta, members of the Greek community demanded justice for the 57 people killed in a crash between a passenger train and a freight train on 28 February 2023.

“It was not an accident. It was murder,” a banner held up by protesters read.

“We demand the immediate delivery of justice to those responsible for the deaths of so many of our fellow citizens,” protesters wrote in a statement.

“Nearly two years after the disaster, the handling of the case – both by political and judicial authorities – has sparked intense reactions and suspicions of efforts to conceal the true responsibilities.”

Protests have resurfaced as audio calls made to 112 at the time of the crash were leaked last week.

A report revealing that the deaths of 30 passengers were caused by a fire ignited by flammable liquids and not silicone oil from the trains’ transformers as was previously alleged, sparked more outrage.

Protesters are now accusing the government of trying to cover up the truth of the crash.