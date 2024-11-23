A police sergeant is to face charges in connection with leaking information to criminal suspects.

In a statement on Saturday, the police said that the sergeant would be arraigned before Magistrate Victor Axiak at 1pm that day.

“The police corps will not tolerate abuse from anyone, including its own members,” the statement concluded.

Sources told Times of Malta that the sergeant is a woman working within the police's Drugs Squad.

She was first arrested and questioned on Thursday and formally suspended on Friday.

She is alleged to have given information about police work to third parties involved in police drug-related investigations.