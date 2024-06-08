A serial burglar was arrested in Naxxar on Friday following a police chase, minutes after he broke into a residence.

Police said the 52-year-old suspect from Naxxar is believed to have carried out at least 12 other robberies.

The police were alerted around 10.30pm that a man was acting suspiciously before he was seen entering a building in Triq San Ġorġ, Naxxar.

After rushing to the scene, the police noticed the lights inside were on. When they knocked on the door and identified themselves as police, the burglar switched off the lights and shortly afterwards they heard the sound of glass breaking.

The police noticed that the thief fled through the broken window, and started running away from the site. Following a chase, the suspect was caught and detained.

The suspect was detained at the police headquarters and was charged in court on Saturday morning in front of magistrate Monica Vella.