A convicted fraudster is back behind bars after facing fresh charges of swindling a string of unsuspecting victims in property rentals that never materialized.

Alexia Cross Micallef, 45, who claimed to be homeless and unemployed, pleaded not guilty to a raft of charges linking her to some 25 police reports lodged against her between March and this month.

All alleged victims reported that the woman offered them property for rent but once she had taken the deposit on the lease, she disappeared.

They found out too late that the property did not belong to the ‘landlady,’ but was inhabited by third parties and was not for rent.

Those reports triggered criminal investigations and an arrest warrant against the suspect who, however, was not found at her registered address.

Her name was put on the wanted list.

Then on Sunday, a woman turned up at the Rabat police station to enquire about a report that someone had filed against her. A check on the police system soon rang the alarm bell and the suspected fraudster was arrested on the spot.

She was escorted to court, facing multiple charges of fraud as well as misuse of electronic communications equipment.

She pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution explained that the total sum allegedly defrauded was €24,000 but some €6000 had been reimbursed by the accused, who would return deposits whenever she got to know that her alleged victim had gone to the police.

Her lawyer did not request bail at arraignment stage, but requested a ban on the woman’s name so as to safeguard her daughter.

Magistrate Jean Paul Grech turned down that request as legally unfounded and remanded the accused in custody.

Inspectors Clayton Camilleri and Joseph Mallia prosecuted.

Lawyer Daniel Attard was defence counsel.