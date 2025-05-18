By the time you read this piece, this year’s Eurovision Song Contest will be over and Miriana Conte will be on her way back home. It will be done. What apparently seems to endure year after year, though, is the Maltese public’s aptitude for cruelty and running their mouths.

I have watched with dismay for months as article after article has popped up about this year’s singer and comments got more and more vicious, and, to be honest, I can’t understand whether it’s fatphobia, homophobia or whether the Maltese are so out of touch with pop culture and take themselves so seriously that it’s driving them to this unnecessary exercise of their right to “freedom of speech”.

The Eurovision Song Contest is not that serious; it’s considered an utter joke in most parts of the world. Will Ferrell even donned a wig and starred in a full-length comedy film about it for Netflix in 2020. What is worrying, though, is the public feeling that it has the right to denigrate local performers just because they disagree with how they sound, look, or dress. The worst part is the usual commenting without any understanding of history or context.

Just this week, Conte wore a new outfit inspired by the 1960s Stonewall Riots in a nod to the trans community. It was not meant to be a pretty outfit, but it was meant to be a powerful one. It remains wild to me that, in a country that just topped the European gay rights index for the 10th year in a row, many still have so little understanding of LGBTIQ+ history and culture and even less tolerance when they see someone looking and dressing differently.

Even when it came to basic stage outfits, it felt like so many constantly went to great lengths to police what she wore. Yes, okay, something might not be to your taste but what is this need to continuously repeat your opinion as if the fashion police were paying you for it? What compounded things and made them worse for me was that last year’s contestant took to the stage in similarly skimpy outfits and I don’t remember any of this backlash. It’s the Destiny situation all over again. Years pass and our country still can’t seem to deal with women who are unwilling to hide and make excuses for being themselves. Even when Conte spoke about the long road to growth and self-acceptance, it still wasn’t enough for some.

We constantly drone on about the importance of mental health in this country and the very real problems that stem from bullying, but when it comes down to brass tacks, we seem nationally unable to be kind to each other. We expect everyone to be nice to us without extending the same courtesy. Like charity, mental health begins at home. You don’t have to agree or applaud, but you always have the option to stay quiet when the topic of discussion is someone else’s appearance.

Whatever the outcome, our ambassador has already won by facing the vitriolic criticism with a maturity that goes far beyond her stage costumes and a healthy dose of humour.

Conte doesn’t just serve Kant; she serves a celebration of what it truly means to embrace yourself unapologetically.