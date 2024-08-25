In today’s rapidly evolving world, technological advances and changing demographics are significantly affecting how Europeans live and work. The European Union (EU) recognises the need to address these challenges and is committed to providing the necessary funding to help Member States respond effectively. At the heart of the EU’s efforts is the European Social Fund Plus (ESF+), the primary tool for investing in people.

Within the ESF+, the Employment and Social Innovation (EaSI) funding strand plays a key role. With a budget of €762 million for the 2021–2027 period, EaSI supports projects across all Member States that focus on critical policy areas: employment and skills development, labour market mobility, social protection, active inclusion, and improving working conditions.

SEM as the National Contact Point for EaSI

To increase awareness and understanding on the EaSI funding strand locally, Servizzi Ewropej f’Malta (SEM) serves as the National Contact Point for EaSI. As a National Contact Point, SEM is responsible for promoting EaSI’s EU-wide initiatives and results locally. Additionally, SEM is tasked with ensuring that potential Maltese beneficiaries such has NGOs, social partners, educational institutions, private enterprises, regional and local councils and government entities are fully aware of the funding opportunities that they can benefit from the EaSI funding strand.

SEM has created a comprehensive section on its website dedicated to EaSI. This includes detailed information on the funding strand, current open calls, examples of successful projects, and related updates from the European Commission. This information is available in both English and Maltese and is aimed at encouraging more individuals and organisations to take advantage of the funding opportunities offered by EaSI.

Earlier this year SEM undertook a comprehensive media campaign to raise awareness about EaSI. Our representatives have appeared on various television and radio programmes to discuss the benefits and opportunities EaSI offers, as well as to highlight our ongoing promotional activities. Additionally, SEM has been running an active social media campaign on different platforms, where we share regular updates and important deadlines related to EaSI, effectively engaging with a diverse and younger audience.

SEM supporting potential beneficiaries

As National Contact Point, SEM is committed to supporting potential applicants in submitting high-quality proposals to secure EaSI funding. In April, SEM held an information and training event on how to develop competitive project proposals and how to navigate both the application and implementation processes. This allows participants not only to gain more knowledge on EaSI but also on the process involved to apply and implement projects under this funding strand. A similar event is scheduled for November 7, 2024. Interested individuals may register for updates on this event by clicking the EaSI Icon at the top of SEM’s website homepage accessible at sem.gov.mt

For further information on EaSI and SEM’s assistance, please contact SEM on 2779 7300 or easi.sem@gov.mt.

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Commission. Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.