MALTA 2

Guillaumier 53

Pisani 58

SLOVENIA 2

Sporar 29; Sesko 81

MALTA

H. Bonello, S. Borg (46 E. Pepe), M. Guillaumier, J. Mbong, S. Pisani (75 N. Muscat), P. Mbong (81 N. Portelli), L. Montebello (66 K. Reid), J. Corbalan (81 C. Zammit Lonardelli), Y. Yankam, J. Borg, Z. Muscat.

SLOVENIA

J. Oblak (46 V. Belec), J.Balkovec, J. Bijol (46 M. Blazic), A. Sporar, B. Sesko, J. Kurtic (77 Stankovic), J. Mlakar (46 B. Verbic), T. Horvat, P. Stojanovic, V. Drkusic (81 D. Brekalo), A. Cerin (62 T. Elsnik).

Referee Sandi Putros (Denmark).

Yellow cards Pisani, Montebello, Pepe, Kurtic, P. Mbong, Z. Muscat.

A fine individual striker from young sensation Benjamin Sesko denied Malta a famous victory over Slovenia as the two nations had to settle for a 2-2 draw in a friendly at the National Stadium.

After a rather opaque first-half performance that saw the home side hand the Slovenians the opening goal on a plate after a defensive mix-up, the Maltese were transformed after the break.

In fact, the team started to press much higher their opponents and their increased work ethic saw them turn the match on its head when scoring two brilliant goals in the space of two minutes through Matthew Guillaumier and Steve Pisani.

But Malta’s hopes of a remarkable win were thwarted by the attacking genius of Sesko who scored a fine equaliser.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com