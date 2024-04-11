Malta’s decision to become one of the first countries in the world to set up a dedicated Climate Action Authority reflects the country’s leadership and commitment to adapting to and mitigating the effects of this global challenge. This was stated by the Minister for the Environment, Energy and Regeneration of the Grand Harbour, Miriam Dalli, during the conference 'ClimateON: Today's Legacy'.

"Historically, Malta has always been at the forefront of innovation – we were among the first countries to eliminate the use of coal in our energy generation, we switched from Heavy Fuel Oil to gas, we are investing in renewables, and we are introducing innovative concepts such as green bonds and the ESG platform. Now, we are also at the forefront of the process of setting up the Climate Action Authority. That's why I'm proud of my country and what we constantly work for," said Minister Dalli.

"This is an important milestone because we want to see that all efforts and policies in favour of climate action are integrated under one roof to ensure coordination between the different ministries, entities and authorities.”

The conference was organised as part of the ongoing national dialogue process, necessary for the country to do its part as one in the face of the global challenge that is climate change.

This process will continue to accelerate with the setting up of the Climate Action Authority which is currently going through the parliamentary process. Minister Dalli emphasized that the phenomenon of climate change and the actions we need to take as a country require everyone's involvement, everyone's ideas and, above all, everyone's actions.

"Climate action transcends governments. Mitigation and adaptation are everyone's responsibility and mission," the Minister reiterated.

The conference gathered together stakeholders from different fields, including academics, scientists, the public sector, the private sector, social partners, youths and organisations. Keynote speakers included Profs Simone Borg, Malta’s Ambassador for Climate Change, Jacob Werksman, the Principal Adviser of the Directorate General for Climate Action at the European Commission and Brad Archer, the Chief Executive Officer of the Australian Climate Change Authority.

"We have looked at what Australia and other countries are doing so that we model our authority on best practices. I truly believe that our geographical reality and the heightened effects of climate change on island states should make us the most vociferous and the most determined,” Minister Dalli said.

The panel discussion was moderated by journalist Mark Laurence Zammit, with the participation of Prof. Godfrey Baldacchino, economist Dr Jonathan Spiteri, MCESD chairman David Xuereb and the ESG expert, Rachel Decelis.