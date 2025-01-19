Carmelo Abela Group, a leader in the importation and distribution of premium food and beverage products, has acquired Macbake Ltd, a well-established company specialising in bakery product import and distribution.

This strategic move marks an exciting chapter for both companies and is set to deliver significant value to customers, employees and stakeholders.

A shared vision for growth

The acquisition of Macbake aligns perfectly with Carmelo Abela’s long-term strategy to expand its footprint in the food and beverage industry. By bringing Macbake under the group’s umbrella, the two entities are combining their strengths to deliver a more comprehensive product range and superior service to customers across Malta.

“Our acquisition of Macbake represents a pivotal step in our journey towards becoming a one-stop solution for high-quality food and beverage products,” Steve Abela, managing director of Carmelo Abela Group, said.

“This partnership not only strengthens our market position but also reinforces our commitment to innovation, quality and customer satisfaction.”

Paving the way for a more dynamic future together

Delivering enhanced value to stakeholders

The integration of Macbake will enable Carmelo Abela Group to:

• Expand its product portfolio to include a wider range of premium bakery products;

• Enhance operational efficiencies, ensuring faster and more reliable service; and

• Leverage Macbake’s expertise in the bakery sector to introduce innovative solutions for clients.

Both companies share a deep-rooted passion for excellence and a customer-centric approach, ensuring that this transition will be seamless and beneficial for all involved.

Honouring the legacy of Macbake

Macbake has built a strong reputation for delivering quality bakery products and exceptional service. Carmelo Abela Group is committed to preserving Macbake’s legacy and values while integrating its operations to create a stronger, unified organisation.

“We are proud of what Macbake has achieved over the years,” said Pierre Abela, executive director at Carmelo Abela.

“This acquisition allows us to honour that legacy while paving the way for a more dynamic future together.”

Looking ahead

The acquisition is part of Carmelo Abela Group’s broader mission to invest in growth opportunities and strengthen its position as an industry leader. With a shared focus on innovation, quality and sustainability, the combined entity aims to set new benchmarks in the food and beverage distribution sector.

The group thanks its loyal customers, partners and employees for their continued trust and support.

“We are confident that this acquisition will allow us to serve you even better and deliver unparalleled value in the years to come.”

For more information about the acquisition, visit www.carmeloabela.com or contact the team at info@carmeloabela.com.