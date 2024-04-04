Myanmar security services shot down seven drones over the military-built capital Naypyidaw on Thursday, the junta said, in what appeared to be a rare attack on the junta's centre of power by its opponents.

Four drones approaching Naypyidaw airport and three drones approaching Zayarthiri township in the capital "were successfully shot down and destroyed", the junta's information team said in a statement.

There was no damage or casualties, it added.

Naypyidaw airport was temporarily closed after the incident around 10am local time (0330 GMT), according to a source at the airport, who asked for anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

There were no casualties following the incident at the airport, the source said.

The source added that one of the drones shot down had been carrying a bomb, which was defused.

Local media reported that a "People's Defence Force" fighting to overturn the military's 2021 power-grab said it had launched drones at military targets in Naypyidaw.

AFP was unable to reach the group.