Seven electric cars were added to the fleet of police vehicles on Friday, in a first for the country’s police force.

The cars cost more than €300,000 and will replace seven petrol-powered vehicles currently in service.

They will be used by community and forensic police, with the canine section of the force also expected to receive four new vehicles.

The police plan to use the new cars in Rabat, Mdina, Dingli, Imtarfa, Msida, Gÿira, Ta' Xbiex, Marsaskala and Pahal.

A third of the cost of the vehicles (€100,000) was covered by the Community Malta agency, which deals with citizenship and residency related matters.

The same agency also funds overtime hours worked by police officers involved in escorting fireworks being transported for feasts and the purchase of e-bikes used for police patrols.