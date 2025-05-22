Seventeen gender-affirming surgeries have been carried out in Malta since 2020, according to Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela.

The figure was tabled in parliament in response to a question by PN MP Graziella Attard Previ. She asked the minister to clarify which types of gender-affirming surgeries are currently available in Malta, and how many had been performed over the last five years.

Gender affirming surgeries are a range of medical procedures designed to align a person's physical appearance with their gender identity. These procedures can include chest reshaping, genital surgery or facial operations to change features like the jawline or nose.

Abela said the procedures offered locally include breast surgery, either mastectomy or breast augmentation, as well as orchidectomy and hysterectomy. An orchidectomy involves the surgical removal of one or both testicles, while a hysterectomy is the removal of the uterus.

“All patients are assessed by a multidisciplinary team before the procedures begin,” he said.

In his response, the minister said three people had undergone orchidectomies, one person had a hysterectomy, and 13 people had mastectomies since 2020.

Concerns have been raised in recent years about access to gender-affirming treatment, particularly at the Gender Wellbeing Clinic, which has operated without a psychiatrist for over a year.

Without a psychiatrist in place, patients have been unable to proceed with key stages of their transition, as a mental health assessment is required before treatments such as hormone therapy or surgery.

In October, Abela acknowledged the issue and said the ministry had issued calls for the role, but had struggled to find any takers. “It seems no one wants to do the job,” he told Times of Malta at the time.

Earlier this week, Lovin Malta reported that the clinic has started outsourcing psychiatric services to the private sector.

The Health Ministry confirmed the procurement process had been completed and that appointments, which were previously on hold, will resume.

The Malta Gay Rights Movement welcomed the development on social media.

“Some fantastic news for the local trans* community!” the organisation wrote.

“After nearly two years of static services with no psychiatric services that has been delaying appointments for 'new' clients (some of whom have been waiting for over two years), the procurement process for psychiatric services at the clinic has been finalised and it has resumed scheduling new intake appointments which had been on hold,” it said.