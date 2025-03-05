Nearly all those aged 16 to 44 used the internet last year while a bit more than two-thirds of 65 to 74-year-olds went online, according to national data.

The figures, published by the National Statistics Office, show that while 100% of 16 to 24-year-olds, 99.3% of 25 to 34-year-olds and 99.5% of 35 to 44-year-olds used the internet last year, 70.2% of those aged between 65 and 74 went online.

Meanwhile, 96.9% of people aged between 45 and 54, and 84.1% of 55 to 64-year-olds used the internet in 2024.

The data emerged from a survey on information and communication technology usage that was partly financed by the European Commission.

Overall, internet usage in Malta exceeded the EU-27 average by 0.5 percentage points.

In Malta, internet was primarily used for communication purposes, with 98.1 per cent of individuals using it for this reason.

Additionally, 94.6 per cent of individuals reported using the internet for entertainment purposes.

E-government services

Between 2023 and 2024 the number of e-government users increased by 6.9 per cent.

In absolute terms, the population accessing e-government services stood at 331,804, which is equivalent to 81.1 per cent of internet users. The uptake of this service was more common among those aged between 16 and 54 years.

E-commerce

Internet users who engaged in e-commerce activities during the reference period amounted to 270,318 (66.1 per cent).

Over half of e-commerce users (57.6 per cent) were within the 25 and 44 age bracket.

The most common goods or services acquired online were deliveries from restaurants, fast-food chains or catering services, followed by the purchase of clothes.

Men were more likely to opt for deliveries from restaurants, fast-food chains or catering services, while women were more likely to purchase clothes.

Green technology

The use of internet-connected devices seems to be more popular among men.

In 2024, 84.5 per cent of all internet users used an internet-connected television in their home while 32.8 per cent used a smartwatch or a fitness band.

Almost four in every 10 people consider energy efficiency when purchasing a device, while about a third pay attention to the ecodesign of the device.