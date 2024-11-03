A significant diesel spill at Palumbo Shipyard two weeks ago was controlled in time to avoid a potential environmental disaster.

The equivalent of "several bowsers" of diesel was spilt into one of the shipyard's docks on October 21 after an Enemed pipe burst during fuel transfer, sources close to the Civil Protection Department (CPD) said.

The diesel was contained within the dock and swift action prevented it from seeping into the sea.

The fuel spilled in one of the docks at Palumbo Shipyard.

"Had it seeped into the sea, we would be speaking very differently," one source said.

The spilt fuel was subsequently recovered through a pumping operation that lasted over 12 hours.

Video sent in by Arnold Cassola.

Enemed's executive chair confirmed to Times of Malta that the incident happened during a fuel transfer operation.

"The spill was caused by pumping pressure during fuel transfer. The fuel overflowed in totally contained spaces and was collected to be exported as waste under ERA’s supervision," he said in a reply to questions.

"No environmental damage was caused. There were no health and safety concerns. Enemed and Palumbo coordinated the response operation in the most efficient and professional manner."

Swift action controlled the spill just in time.

Arnold Cassola raises concerns

However, the specific volume of the spill, the cost of the spilt fuel, and the expenses incurred during the cleanup operation remain unclear.

On Sunday, independent candidate Arnold Cassola raised concerns about the incident, questioning the transparency of the authorities and demanding clear answers on the volume of spilt fuel and the cost implications.

Photo: Arnold Cassola

He asked whether it was true that 1,500 tonnes of diesel, worth €6 million, were discharged into the sea, and whether it was true the cleanup cost taxpayers around €1 million, among other questions.

He also asked why the Environment Minister and the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) made no public statement about the incident.

Sources close to the CPD said the volume was large but could not confirm whether it amounted to 1,500 tonnes.