Updated 10.35am

Six people were injured at the Żabbar monti on Saturday morning after they were hit by a car while shopping.

A 79-year-old Maltese man who was driving the vehicle is being questioned by the police.

The incident in St Jacob's Square was reported at around 9.15am, a police spokesperson said.

Sources told Times of Malta that the man had just bought some items from a local pharmacy and returned to his car. He told police that he had mistakenly pressed down on the accelerator instead of the brake pedal.

A police spokesperson briefs the media at the scene. Video: Matthew Mirabelli

The town's monti, or open air market, sees pedestrians gather in the town's St Jacob Square every Saturday morning to shop from hawkers.

A police spokesperson confirmed that six people were injured and taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. None are in a critical condition, he said. All of those injured are believed to be adults.

Police at the site. Video: Matthew Mirabelli

Sources said the 79-year-old driver was also taken to hospital to be treated for shock.

Images from the area showed various stalls lying in pieces, with items of clothing and shoe boxes strewn across across the cordoned off road.

In a Facebook post confirming the incident, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said the police, civil protection department and medical teams were all involved in the response. Investigations into the incident are under way, he said.

More to follow