Several people died on Tuesday in a school shooting in southeastern Austria, including the suspected attacker, Austrian broadcaster ORF quoted the interior ministry as saying.

"Currently, a police operation is underway... The reason for the deployment was that gunshots were heard in the building," the police said on X, confirming the attack in Graz.

According to media reports, the shooting took place at a federal upper secondary school on Dreierschützengasse, in the north-west of the city of Graz, not far from the main central train station.

This is a developing story.