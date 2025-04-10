Several people have required urgent medical care after consuming cannabis edibles, the Medical Association of Malta warned on Thursday.

Patients suffered extreme drowsiness lasting for over 24 hours, vomiting, vision problems and liver damage after consuming cannabis edible products such as cannabis gummies, cakes and cookies particularly those containing the substance “CC9”.

The MAM has called for “immediate government action” to remove these “dangerous products from sale and hold accountable those who profit from putting public health at risk.”

It expressed its “deep concern” about “dangerous new cannabis edible products” warning these products are being sold with “misleading NOT for human consumption labels while clearly being marketed for exactly that purpose”.

“These substances completely bypass the rigorous safety testing and clinical trials required by European Medicines Agency regulations, putting consumers at serious risk,” the MAM said.

Traditional cannabis already carries health risks, but these new products represent “an even greater danger due to their unpredictable potency and the difficulty in detecting them through standard medical tests”.

MAM pointed out that cannabis consumption significantly impairs coordination, judgment, and reaction time. Furthermore, substantial scientific evidence links cannabis use to serious mental health problems, including anxiety, depression, and in some cases, psychosis, particularly among young and vulnerable users.

Cannabis related impairment creates serious public safety risks, particularly when operating vehicles or heavy machinery. The prolonged impairment from these new edible products is especially concerning as effects may last much longer than users anticipate, the MAM continued.