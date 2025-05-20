The number of songs containing sexual innuendo at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest meant that audiences may have perceived Malta’s entry as unoriginal, according to competition experts.

Malta, represented by Miriana Conte, placed a disappointing 17th place during Saturday’s final with the song Serving. Austria’s JJ was crowned the winner on the night with his operatic song Wasted Love, after a nail-biting photo finish with Israel.

Various Eurovision experts approached by Times of Malta theorised that audiences were unimpressed by Malta’s attempts at causing a stir.

“This year, there was an overkill of sexual provocation. Australia suffered from it by not qualifying for the final, while Finland finished 11th. At some point, people get tired of seeing the same thing,” said Irving Wolther, a German academic and journalist for Eurovision.de.

“This year, it was very hard to predict a winner, as many songs were of a similar quality. The bookmakers also got it wrong,” he added, noting that Austria’s entry had received the lowest number of points for a winning song since the current scoring system was introduced in 2016.

The sentiment was shared by Dean Vuletic, a lecturer and researcher of contemporary European history at the University of Vienna, known as ‘Professor Song Contest’. His work includes a book titled Postwar Europe and the Eurovision Song Contest.

“I think the song was considered too sexual. The controversy surrounding the use of the word ‘Kant’ might also have put Eurovision fans off. It was seen as more provocative than authentic,” he said.

Vuletic does not believe Eurovision audiences have become more prudish.

“People aren’t conservative ‒ they’re sophisticated. They want to see songs that are socially and politically relevant. But since the European Broadcasting Union has been clamping down on political songs in recent years, sex is seen as a way to stand out,” he said.

Local composer Gerard James Borg, who has had seven songs make it to the contest, agreed.

“Sex doesn’t sell at Eurovision. The song was written to get attention, and it did. But people aren’t stupid and I believe the majority of songs at the top of the table deserved to be there. When I first heard Austria’s song, I instantly knew it would do well,” he said.

Borg said that although Conte performed well, she may have been let down by other creative choices.

“The camera work was too messy. There were too many things going on simultaneously and that could have taken focus away from the singer. She didn’t get enough time to connect with the audience,” he said.

Fellow composer Philip Vella said the team behind Conte had done a good job in attracting attention.

“But the end product has to live up to that attention,” he said.

Vella agreed with Borg’s assessment that there was too much going on onstage.

“There wasn’t one thing that would have stuck in people’s minds,” he said.

This year’s competition saw a record number of countries – 20 out of 37 – opting to sing in their national language. Wolther, Vuletic and Vella said they believed it was time Malta followed suit.

“The secret to success is not to copy others but to be authentic,” Wolther said.

“If Latvia and Lithuania can be successful with songs in their respective languages, why don’t the Maltese realise they can do the same? The Maltese language sounds interesting to audiences and will certainly stand out. You need to be proud enough to serve your culture,” Vuletic said.

Vella noted that Italy had sent a song in Italian but had accompanied it with English subtitles in the TV broadcast.

“Musically, I don’t think Italy’s song was anything special but it had strong lyrics, so it was a very wise move to include subtitles. We have to be similarly clever when it comes to language,” he said.

Borg, on the other hand, believes that singing in English opens Malta up to a wider potential audience.

“I don’t think that the language of a song determines its success or failure. At the end of the day, you can only take part. There are many things you can’t control and there is no winning formula. But it helps to have charisma, a good voice, authenticity and a bit of luck,” he said.