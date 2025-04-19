Employers and NGOs that request checks of a sex offenders’ register are being made to wait for months for a reply, the Lisa Marie Foundation has said.

The foundation has warned that those delays – as well as other loopholes in the law – are making it harder to ensure people listed on the register are kept away from minors.

In a statement on Saturday, the foundation listed some of its recommendations to improve the Protection of Minors (Registration) Act (POMA).

POMA introduced a register of people who are barred from working with children having been convicted of sexual offences. The register is not public and access is only granted to employers or organisations hiring staff who will be working with children.

As of 2024, there were 118 people listed on the local POMA register.

But for years, organisations like the Lisa Marie Foundation have said that the process to access the register is far too cumbersome to be effective.

Employers must file a request to access the register through the courts, with that application then sent to the Attorney General. It is then sent to a judge, who appoints a hearing to hear submissions about the request and decide on it.

Advocates for change say employers and NGOs that need to access the register should be granted immediate access through an online portal.

The Lisa Marie Foundation was established in 2014 to advocate for child protection. It is named after Lisa Marie Zahra, a 15-year-old who was murdered by her drama teacher, Erin Tanti.

In a statement on Saturday, the foundation argued the POMA law should also require any non-Maltese applying for jobs that require POMA clearance to provide the equivalent clearance from their country of origin.

It also wants the law to be changed to require employers to periodically check that none of their volunteers and employers are on the register. Currently, the law only obliges them to check the register when hiring someone.

This means that anyone added to the register while employed could potentially be tasked with working with children without their employer knowing they are on the POMA register.

The foundation noted that a Maltese man described as volunteering with an NGO had recently been added to the register following a Europol operation to bust a child abuse ring.

“There are still loopholes as to who will inform this NGO [about his conviction] especially as the law does not oblige the organisation to check the register after engagement. If this man or others on the register apply for a job or volunteering with children, then this needs to be flagged immediately,” the Lisa Marie Foundation said.

It said it had met with the Justice Ministry to highlight these concerns and issued statements in conjunction with 12 other entities calling for POMA reform, but has not yet received any confirmation about any such reform being in the pipeline.

“Delaying this review is potentially creating space for the harm and abuse of children. Individuals and organisations have an obligation to safeguard, but at a national level, policies and laws should echo the message that safeguarding is not a choice but an obligation,” the foundation said.