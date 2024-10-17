A repeat sexual offender has landed in fresh trouble for allegedly touching a fellow prison inmate in a shower and offering him tobacco in exchange for sex.

Anthony Pirotta, 68 of Qormi, currently detained at the prisons, was escorted to court on Thursday afternoon to face charges over the allegations which surfaced in recent weeks.

Prosecuting Inspector Gabriel Kitcher explained that a male inmate had claimed on September 2 that the day before Pirotta had touched his behind inside the prison showers.

Pirotta also offered him tobacco to lure him into sex.

The inmate said that the sexual advance had troubled him because it reminded him of similar abuse he had suffered in the past. He also told police that the shower incident had been witnessed by another inmate.

That witness confirmed the allegations when questioned by the police. He also claimed that he had suffered similar abuse as his friend but opted not to escalate matters.

Pirotta pleaded not guilty to harassment, non-consensual sexual acts, causing his alleged victim to fear violence, insults and threats.

He also denied relapsing and breaching a probation order handed down in April 2022.

The defendant was remanded in custody.

The prosecution requested a protection order in favour of Pirotta’s two fellow inmates.

AG lawyer Miriayah Borg and Inspectors Gabriel Kitcher and Francesca Calleja prosecuted. Legal aid lawyer Mark Busuttil appeared for the accused.