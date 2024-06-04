A theatre company is to make a splash with the performance of William Shakespeare's The Tempest in and around a swimming pool.

WhatsTheirNames Theatre has adapted the classic shipwreck play and will stage it at the Corinthia Palace hotel pool in Attard.

The actors have been rehearsing on dry land and relying on the charity of friends and family to allow them to practice certains scenes in their pools.

Director Philip Leone Ganado said he was searching for a fresh venue for the company's ninth Shakespeare production.

After starting out with a performance at Valletta's 'The Pub' in 2018, the company has performed in gardens, farms and even a cemetery.

“We always want to give the audience something different and find ways to make Shakespeare more fun and interesting, and we thought what better way than to have a Shakespeare pool party," Leone Ganado said.

He said the group contacted The Corinthia Palace, who gave the green light to WhatsTheirNames Theatre to set up their play at their poolside.

“It also works well, as the historic Corinthia Palace has a beautiful pool and garden, and will add to the production,” he said.

"Overall we believe the setting will add a lot to the play and give it a fun and different direction."

Leone Ganado said fans are almost as excited to know where they will perform Shakespeare each year as they are about attending the popular event.

The Tempest, set on a deserted Mediterranean island follows the story of the the powerful magician Prospero and his young daughter Miranda were exiled 12 years ago and how Prospero summons a storm to quest his revenge against his enemies, who are shipwrecked on the island.

"Every year we try to find a different venue and unconventional places to perform" director Philip Leone Ganado. Credit: Jacob Sammut/WhatsTheirNames Theatre

The production stars Joseph Zammit as Prospero alongside Becky Camilleri, Nathan Brimmer, Gianni Selvaggi, Tina Rizzo and Joe Azzopardi.

It will take place between 25 June and 2 July.