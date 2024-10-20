As we stand on the cusp of a new era, reflecting on Malta’s remarkable achievements over the past decade, we have much to be proud of. Our resilience in the face of global challenges has proven that we are a nation capable of weathering any storm. But as we look ahead, we must also recognise that the future will demand even more of us – more innovation, more collaboration and, above all, more unity.

Today, we are embarking on an ambitious journey – Malta Vision 2050 – a road map that will define where we want Malta to be in 25 years. This vision is about more than just economic growth or technological progress; it is about improving the quality of life for every single citizen in our country. It is about creating a Malta where sustainability, innovation and social well-being go hand in hand.

But, to achieve this, we must come together as one nation. Now is not the time for partisan politics. Whether blue, red, or green, we all share the same goal: a brighter future for Malta. There will be moments when we engage in healthy debates, and there will be times when political differences will surface. However, in the grander scheme of things, we must rise above these divisions. This is the time to unite behind a shared vision for the long-term prosperity of our nation.

Yes, we face huge challenges – climate change, digital transformation, economic shifts, demographic changes – but we have faced enormous challenges before and emerged victorious.

Take COVID-19, for example. We saw how even the most powerful countries were brought to their knees by this unprecedented crisis. Yet, a united Malta overcame the pandemic. By working together, we supported our healthcare system, protected our most vulnerable and kept our economy afloat. It was unity that helped us win over COVID, and it is unity that will help us navigate the challenges ahead.

Malta Vision 2050 reflects this spirit of unity. This vision is about ensuring that Malta remains competitive and resilient while also addressing the emerging realities of the 21st century – such as sustainability and technological disruption.

As an EU member, we are committed to achieving climate neutrality by 2050 but this transition will not be easy. It will require all of us – government, businesses, workers and civil society – to work together to create a greener, cleaner Malta. We will also need to harness the potential of the digital economy, building the infrastructure, skills and innovative spirit required to stay at the cutting edge of global progress.

But Malta Vision 2050 is not just about policies or strategies. It’s about people. It’s about making sure that every Maltese citizen has access to opportunities, whether in education, healthcare, or housing. It’s about ensuring that the economic growth we generate translates into real benefits for everyone, not just a few. We will also prioritise inclusive policies to ensure that everyone, regardless of background, has a chance to contribute to and benefit from Malta’s future success.

One of the key features of Malta Vision 2050 is that it will be transparent and measurable. We are setting clear key performance indicators and strategic milestones for 2035, which will allow us to track our progress along the way. This will ensure that the vision remains a living document – one that evolves and adapts to new challenges while keeping us accountable.

The unity that helped us overcome the pandemic must now serve as the foundation for this vision. We know that when Malta stands united, we are capable of surpassing any challenge.

Our history proves this and our future will depend on it. This vision is not just a government initiative; it is a national project – a collective effort to build a stronger, more inclusive and more prosperous Malta.

I invite all Maltese citizens to engage in this process, to contribute ideas and to be part of shaping a future that benefits everyone. We will have time for debates and discussions, but now is the time to unite behind one vision and work together to secure our future.

Let’s not forget what we’ve already accomplished together. Now, let’s do it again – united, determined and focused on what truly matters: a better Malta for all.

Silvio Schembri is Minister for the Economy, Enterprise and Strategic Projects.