The number of people who retire at 61 after having paid the necessary social security contributions has fallen dramatically since the government introduced financial incentives for every year they choose to continue working until 65.

Under current legislation, people who would have paid the required social security contributions may retire and draw a pension at 61. But should they postpone retirement they will receive a pension top-up for every year of their postponement, up to age 65.

Data presented in parliament on Wednesday shows that the number of employees who retired aged 61 has dropped from 1,254 in 2016 - the year the incentive was announced - to 864 last year. The number of self-employed aged 61 who retired has dropped from 211 to 3. However the incentive has not caught on among women. The number of women in employment who retired aged 61 in 2016 was 166, and it actually increased to 208 last year.

The incentive sees pensions increase by as much as 29% for those who do not claim a pension at 61 but continue to work until age 65.

The information was given by Social Welfare Minister Michael Falzon in reply to a question by Nationalist MP Ivan Bartolo.