Updated 9.40am

Pakistani businessman Shaukat Ali Chaudhry was on Wednesday charged with corruption, money laundering, and other crimes in connection with the Vitals deal to privatise three state hospitals.

Appearing in the Valletta law courts, Ali, 73 and with a residence at Tigne Point, pleaded not guilty to all charges before Magistrate Rachel Montebello.

Two companies controlled by Ali, Mount Everest FZ LLC and Global Assets Holdings, were also charged with criminal acts. He pleaded not guilty on their behalf.

The businessman is being represented in court by lawyers Shazoo Ghaznavi and Jessica Formosa.

Ali was a key part of the deal and made several millions off the now-annulled hospitals deal. Ostensibly a consultant to Vitals, investigators believe he was actually the company’s secret majority owner.

Documents unearthed by investigators showed his myriad links to the hospitals deal. His wife was a director of Vitals’ holding company, Bluestone Investments. His son, who is also facing criminal charges, made money by providing IT and other services to the hospitals. And Ali himself was made a Vitals consultant and given a €100,000-a-month contract.

Prosecutors have now charged him with a litany of major crimes: money laundering, trading in influence, misappropriation, promoting and participating in a criminal organization and corruption.

The hospital privatisation deal that Ali allegedly piloted was rescinded by a civil court last year after a judge concluded that Vitals, and later Steward Health Care, had not lived up to its contractual obligations. The court found that the deal was tainted by fraud.

Separately, a magisterial investigation into criminal culpability linked to the deal was concluded earlier this year.

Investigators have filed criminal charges against dozens of people as a result of that probe, including former prime minister Joseph Muscat, former minister Konrad Mizzi, former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri and minister Chris Fearne, who is being charged separately with lesser crimes.

All those prosecuted are pleading not guilty.

