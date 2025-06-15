The historic Wignacourt Museum in Rabat will host Endless Expressions, a new solo exhibition by Maltese artist Shawn Carl Agius.

Through series of works from the same Endless Expressions Collection, Agius invites visitors to reflect on how colour silently shapes our emotions, thoughts and memories – often without us even realising it and has been playing a key part in human evolution.

Built up patiently through layers of tiny dots and tones, each painting becomes a silent yet vivid conversation. Agius uses abstract form not to explain, but to evoke, letting colour speak for itself. The result is an immersive, emotional experience that draws the viewer inward, and the texture of the artwork makes you want to feel it and form a connection.

Elegance

“Colour influences our lives constantly,” says Agius. “We react to it instinctively, even when we’re unaware. This exhibition is about tapping into that unspoken connection.”

A native of Rabat, Agius brings a personal touch to the exhibition, which feels especially at home within the cultural depth of the Wignacourt Museum.

Endless Expressions is more than an art show – it’s an invitation to pause, feel and listen to what colour might be saying.

Endless Expressions is on at the Wignacourt Museum Rabat, Malta, till July 2. Opening hours are 9.30am till 4pm.