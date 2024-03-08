To celebrate International Women’s Day, Emma Borg asked six prominent women living in Malta about the women who inspired them. They chose female leaders from different industries and careers but with one thing in common: they did incredible things. Whether they know it or not, they helped inspire another generation.

AGATHA BARBARA by Rebecca Buttigieg

‘She worked tirelessly to break gender stereotypes’

Agatha Barbara was Malta's first female president.

Agatha Barbara has always been a figure I look up to. She broke the glass ceiling in 1947 when she became the first female Maltese MP and went on to become the first woman president and even interim prime minister of Malta.

The achievements she ushered in for women are hardly disputable. As minister for education, she worked tirelessly to break gender stereotypes, which at the time were far more staunchly engrained in Maltese society than they are today. For instance, she opened science classes to both boys and girls, introduced maternity leave and established the principle of equal pay for all sexes for the first time in our country’s history. As president, she had to tackle the political crisis that enfolded in 1981 and presided over major reforms to the constitution.

Regretfully, I never had the chance to meet her in person as she died in 2002 when I was still nine years old. However, I remember a documentary I watched on her life achievements and it inspired me so much that when I was given a school assignment to write an essay about my role model, I wrote about her. Agatha’s life had a profound impact on my journey in politics because during her career, she always carried herself with the utmost dignity and showed bravery more than many men would have. She is a constant reminder to fight for what you believe in.

Rebecca Buttigieg is a Labour MP and the parliamentary secretary for reforms and equality.

ROBERTA METSOLA and DAPHNE CARUANA GALIZIA by Eve Borg Bonello

‘She made me feel represented’ and ‘A special way of speaking the truth’

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

I've looked up to European Parliament President Roberta Metsola as a role model and blueprint for integrity and passion for years and the late journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia had a special way of speaking the truth and saying what everyone else was afraid to say.

I first met Roberta when I was about 12 years old. I wrote an email to her describing how much I admire her and asking what I should study if I wanted to be like her when I grew up. Her team reached out immediately, and I met her over a hot chocolate. I encountered Daphne through her blog. I remember refreshing every few minutes during the scandals coming out of the Panama Papers and 2017.

Roberta had a huge impact, she made me feel represented in politics. She truly made me believe in politics as a force for change and for good. She inspired me to get involved, first as an activist, and now as a member of parliament. As for Daphne, I remember feeling shocked and not wanting to accept the fact that in a modern European democracy a journalist could be killed for doing her job. I was 14 years old. I got involved in activism because of this. From there, there was no looking back, and that activism led me to get involved in politics more directly. Although I never met her, her spirit lives on in every person fighting the good fight for a better country.

Eve Borg Bonello is a Nationalist MP and the youngest member of parliament.

LORRAINE SCHEMBRI ORLAND by Martina Caruana

‘She shattered significant barriers’

Lorraine Schembri Orland.

The Maltese woman who profoundly inspired me is Lorraine Schembri Orland. She was the first Maltese woman to serve as a judge at the European Court of Human Rights and has shattered significant barriers. She embodies courage, resilience and leadership in her sphere. I first came across her during my legal education and met her when she examined me for the Maltese bar.

She had such an impact on me because apart from being the first Maltese woman to serve as a judge at the ECHR, she was also the first female elected to the Chamber of Advocates of Malta. Walking into the Chambers, traditional dominated by male portraits, and knowing her groundbreaking achievement underscores the ongoing progress towards gender equality within the legal profession.

Martina Caruana is a lawyer and co-founder of the legal firm PB&C

MARCELLINE NAUDI by Emily Galea

‘She has shown me that change is possible’

Marcelline Naudi.

The Maltese woman who has inspired me most is the feminist activist and academic Professor Marceline Naudi. I followed her work in domestic violence prevention activism for a few years before I eventually met her at university. Prof. Naudi has contributed to the field of the prevention of violence against women to an incredible extent. She has done so on multiple levels; working directly with victims as a social worker, creating academic studies to aid survivors, and being at the forefront of activism against intimate partner violence, domestic violence and femicide.

She has shown a drive for change that has always inspired my own participation in feminist activism. Most of all she has shown me that change is possible. She became my lecturer and thesis supervisor during my time as a masters of gender studies student, and eventually my PhD thesis supervisor.

Emily Galea is a feminist activist and vice president of Young Progressive Beings.

DEBBIE SCHEMBRI and CLAUDIA BORG by Anne Camilleri

‘Her expertise was evident, but her encouragement left an impression’.

Debbie Schembri and Claudia Borg.

As we celebrate Women's Day, I am reminded of the incredible contributions of women like Debbie Schembri, owner of Electrofix and Dr. Claudia Borg, my lecturer in Artificial Intelligence.

Debbie has been a significant influence on me for many years. As the owner and director of a leading renewable energy company in Malta and the founder of an adoption agency, her leadership skills are remarkable. Knowing her for all these years allowed me to witness her dedication, determination, and humility firsthand. During my studies in Artificial Intelligence, Dr. Claudia Borg stood out as one of the few female lecturers in the department. Her expertise in the field was evident, but it was her support and encouragement that truly left a lasting impression on me as a student.

I consider myself lucky to be surrounded by women who are inspirational in what they do and helped shape not only my professional aspirations but also my outlook on life and am grateful for the impact they have had on my journey.

Anne Camilleri is a software developer and a former Miss Malta.

RAFFAELA ZAMMIT and MARGARITA PULÉ by Elyse Tonna

‘I owe who I am today, to them.’

Margarite Pulè and Raffaella Zammit.

I look up to women who are active contributors to the artistic world, who strive to create, to pursue their dreams and to make those of others happen. Two to mention, among many others, are Raffaella Zammit, manager of the Gabriel Caruana Foundation and artist and curator Margerita Pulè.

I take inspiration from them because they continuously facilitate and share opportunities and do so in a selfless manner. Generally, their efforts and achievements are under-recognised. They often do not seek recognition, yet they deserve it. To me, these women are everywhere; one just needs to look closer, to listen.

I am lucky enough to have encountered many, through work, friendships and even one-off conversations. They have supported me, collaborated in/directly and shared experiences which have transformed me into the person I am today. I owe where and who I am today, to them.

Elyse Tonna is an architect and the co-curator of the Maltese Pavilion at the 60th International Venice Art Biennale.

Main image (top) left to right: Emily Galea, Elyse Tonna, Rebecca Buttigieg, Eve Borg Bonello and Martina Caruana. Middle left to right: Dr. Claudia Borg, Roberta Metsola, Anne Camilleri, Debbie Schembri and Profs. Marceline Naudi.Bottom left to right: Lorraine Schembri Orland, Agatha Barbara, Daphne Caruana Galizia, Margerita Pulè and Raffaella Zammit.