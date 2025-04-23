Production has started on the Netflix film Enola Holmes 3, which sees Sherlock Holmes’s teenage sister travel to Malta to solve a mystery.

The film, as well as its two predecessors, are based on The Enola Holmes Mysteries book series by Nancy Springer that detail Enola’s daring detective work.

Among the film's star-studded cast are Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Enola, Henry Cavill as Sherlock and Helena Bonham Carter as their mother.

Philip Barantini, who recently directed the hit Netflix crime drama Adolescence, steps in for the director of the previous two films, Harry Bradbeer.

All three films are written by BAFTA-winner Jack Thorne

The third instalment sees Enola travel to Malta, where, according to the film’s description, “personal and professional dreams collide on a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before.”’

The franchise has proven to be a success so far, with Enola Holmes 2 debuting at top spot in the Netflix charts in late 2022, after racking up more than 68 million hours streamed across 93 countries.

Fans of the films will need to keep their magnifying glasses handy, as its release date has not yet been announced.