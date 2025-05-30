The theft of three bottles of whiskey from a Balluta supermarket has landed a man back behind bars for four months after pleading guilty.

Sadik Hamad Mahamad, a 50-year-old national from Sudan, pleaded guilty to stealing three whiskey bottles between February and May from a supermarket. He also admitted to living a vagrant and idle life, as well as recidivism.

The court heard how employees had noticed him shoplifting one whiskey bottle at a time and reported him to the police.

During his arraignment, the man pleaded guilty to the charges.

The court observed that Mahamad had returned to crime in less than a month after he was released from prison.

Mahamad was jailed for four months and ordered to pay €267 to the supermarket.

Magistrate Leonard Caruana presided over the court.

Police inspectors Jonathan Cassar and Nico Zarb prosecuted.

