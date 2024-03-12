A six-hour course on diabetic foot care will be held in April by Malta University Consulting Ltd.

The aim of the course is to equip participants with better knowledge and understanding about the diabetic foot and its related complications.

The course will consist three sessions delivered in person by Prof. Cynthia Formosa, Prof. Alfred Gatt and Dr Stephen Mizzi at Campus Hub, Block ‘O’, Level 5, University of Malta, Msida.

For enquiries, call Maria Bugeja at Malta University Consulting on tel. 2124 0746, or e-mail maria.bugeja@muhc.com.mt or trainingservices@muhc.com.mt.