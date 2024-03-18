A short, online course to train participants how to understand and interact with individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) will be held during April by Malta University Consulting Ltd.

The 12-hour course, called Step by Step to Autism, will be offered via Zoom, and will consist of a series of lectures by Dr Nadine Tabone and Ms Kristina Uhlamann (Agius), followed by opportunities for discussion.

For enquiries, call Maria Bugeja at Malta University Consulting on tel. 2124 0746, or e-mail maria.bugeja@muhc.com.mt or trainingservices@muhc.com.mt.